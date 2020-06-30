Russell Crowe Says He Did Shots With Ed Sheeran Out of A Grammy Award

It seems as though old mate Russell Crowe is letting the top-secret stories out of the bag while he's in isolation!

Rusty was catching up with James Corden to chat about his new movie Unhinged and revealed that he once did shots, with Ed Sheeran out of an ICONIC Grammy Award!

Rusty revealed "Ed has been here on the farm a couple of times and one night we're in the bar and he asked me where is that Grammy of Johnny Cash," he said. "I went and got it and he said, 'You know what we do with Grammys?'"

They then proceeded to have shots of Jack Daniels out of the award!

Check out the full chat below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!