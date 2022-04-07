Run Out Of School Holiday Ideas? There's Heaps On This Weekend!
Here's the list
We're smack bang in the middle of the school holidays and if your sprouts have drained all your ideas for fun, this weekend is about to fill that cup back up!
Check out this list and if we missed anything, comment on our Facebook post so everyone knows.
FRIDAY
- NQ Field Days at Reid Park
- Townsville Eats from 4PM at Central Park
- Matildas vs New Zealand at Queensland Country Bank Stadium 7:45PM, grab tickets here!
SATURDAY
- Museum of Tropical Queensland's Creepy Crawly Craft from 9:30AM
SUNDAY
- Cotters Markets from 8AM on Flinders Street
- Willows Markets from 7:30AM at Willows Shopping Centre
- Renegade Handmade Markets from 8AM at CastleTown
- Empire Alternacade Townsville's "Bring the Kids to Empire" from 10AM