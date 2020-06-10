Run Don't Walk, These Mouth-Watering Cinnamon Scrolls Are Being Turned Into Beer

These crazy connoisseurs have decided to team up what is arguably two of the worlds greatest things, cinnamon scrolls and beer.

North Street Store has teamed up with Old Bridge Cellars in North Fremantle and Beerfarm in Margaret River to create a cinnamon scroll beer.

SCREAMING.

The 'flake it till you bake it' Baker's Cream Ale will be a mild, pale, light-bodied ale with an ABV of 6% and is actually part cinny scroll, part apple turnover.

The best part? All pre-orders on the four-packs will get you a free cinnamon scroll or apple turnover!

According to Beerfarm's Head Brewer, Josh Thomas, ​“It’s a creamy treat with a crumbly, biscuity character, coconut and vanilla hop aromas good enough to eat”.

Legit drooling.

Pre-orders are open today and will be available to pick up from Old Bridge Cellars on 19 June.

If you don't manage to get your mitts on any pre-orders, you can head into Old Bridge on 20 June for a tasting from 4pm to 7pm and pick it up off the shelves then!

We have a feeling you'll have to be quick. May the odds be ever in your favour, good luck.

