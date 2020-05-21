Ruby Rose Has Quit Her Starring Role As Batwoman After One Season

Aussie superstar Ruby Rose has decided not to return to her starring role in US drama series Batwoman.

Ruby was first cast as Batwoman two years ago, making her debut as the character in a crossover event between The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl in December 2018. She then starred as Batwoman/Kate Kane in her own Arrowverse show Batwoman which kicked off in late 2019

While the show was recently renewed for a second season, Ruby has decided she will not be back.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Ruby said in a statement.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me.

“Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

It is believed that the role of Batwoman will be recast, with the producers searching for another LGBTQ actress to take on the part.

The studio released a statement which said, “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

