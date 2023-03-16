RSPCA WA Calls For More Vet Care Needed On Horses

RSPCA Western Australia has urged horse owners to provide their horses with vet care following a recent surge in cruelty complaints about sick and neglected horses.

The RSPCA WA has revealed that the number of horses needing vet care has spiked by 50 per cent this year.

At the same time, a report has disclosed that horses without adequate shelter increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year.

RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said the situation was “devastating” as many horses had been neglected “so badly” this year.

The RSPCA has received concerns from inspectors with more than 200 horses needing vet care since 1 January.

“We’re seeing more and more horses who are underweight, have terrible overgrown hooves and dental issues,” she said.

Ms Green said RSPCA WA was worried that the upward trend in horse neglect could lead to more animal brutality prosecutions, adding pressure on the charity’s “already-stretched resource”.

RSPCA WA currently has 13 horses in care, costing them around $600 monthly per horse. It could cost them up to $5,000 for each horse with other care, including dental, behavioural, medical and farrier.

Ms Green said most complaints could be resolved through education, meaning horses could remain with their owners.

“Our message to horse owners is to speak up now if you’re struggling. Ask for help from friends, family, your community, or a rescue group like RSPCA WA sooner rather than later,” she said.

