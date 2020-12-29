RSPCA ACT Helping All Creatures Great And Small

RSPCA ACT is a local Canberra animal welfare shelter that cares for thousands of animals each year. The organisation has been helping the animals in the local Canberra community for over 50 years. The Shelter is located in Weston Creek and is run by staff and volunteers with the fantastic help of their wonderful donors.

The organisation is best known for the animal care they provide to neglected and unwanted animals. They have an Inspectorate service that looks at cases of animal welfare in the community. Many of the animals in their care have come through the Inspectorate. They rehabilitate these animals and then rehome them where possible. At any time there are always many animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home. If you are interested in adopting a pet, you can by organising a visit to the Shelter in Weston Creek.

The Shelter also provides a range of services to the community. They include:

Cat Boarding

Dog and Puppy Training

Desexing Clinic

Children's Education Classes

Corporate Volunteering Days

All of these services assist the organisation in raising funds to care for neglected and unwanted animals in the ACT region.

RSPCA ACT is open 6 days a week (closed Sunday).

Want to find out more? Head to their website to help animals in need.