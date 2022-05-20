Royals To Reality: Harry & Meghan Are Filming Their Own Reality Series!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dipping their toes into the world of reality television!

Harry and Meghan are said to be filming their own reality docuseries with Netflix, which is set to air later this year.

We know that cameras having been following the couple to some of their trips - New York in September 2021 and the Netherlands just last month when they attended the Invictus Games.

Not only that, but they've had production crews at their Montecito, California home!

While we don't know what will be included in the docuseries, we know A LOT has been going down with their relationship with the royal family.

We don't yet know if their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be part of the show, but if we could guess, we would say Harry would want to keep their lives private.

Watch this space!

