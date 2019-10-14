Roxy Jacenko Has Exposed A Jogger Who Keeps Pooing On The Street Outside Her Office

We didn’t think this was possible, but ladies and gentleman, we have another Poo Jogger.

You may recall the first Poo Jogger came to our attention in 2018 when a 64-year-old Brisbane corporate executive was caught poopin' outside a property on at least 30 different occasions in the space of 12 months!

Now, PR powerhouse Roxy Jacenko has shamed woman who she caught pooing on the street outside her office on two separate occasions!

The videos, which the Sweaty Betty creator has since deleted, show a blonde woman casually squatting between two cars parked on Watson Street in Sydney’s Paddington.

“The whole street has been wondering what is going on,” Jacenko said.

“Today was the most recent (poo) so it was time to look at the cameras. We thought it must be a homeless person who had no other choice. You can only imagine our horror that it was a nimble young blonde on her regular jog of a morning.

“I don’t think she’s targeting me.

“She just appears to get a kick out of the location. With cameras on every angle of my headquarters this appears to heighten the desire as you would need to have your eyes closed to miss the fact you are being filmed.”

How is this a thing that keeps on happening?

Can joggers not jog on over to a bathroom??

Guess not.

