Ross Noble Accidentally Revealed How He Plans To Win Celebrity Apprentice

The finale is just around the corner, and we have accidentally uncovered this insane plan which involves actual explosives!

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo spoke to Celebrity Apprentice's Ross Noble who revealed everything from his evil mastermind plan to win the show to who he would've really preferred to be up against in the finale!

Take a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!