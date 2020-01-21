Ronald McDonald Charity Ball

Saturday 21st March - 7pm-11:30pm

Article heading image for Ronald McDonald Charity Ball

The Ronald McDonald House invites you to their annual Central Coast Charity Ball, raising money to provide a home away from home for our local Central Coast families with sick and injured children at Gosford hospital.

Enjoy the glitz and glamour of this annual black tie event, with a 3 course meal, live charity auction, raffles, live entertainment and MC of the night is our very own HIT 101.3 Gawndy!

Click here for more information and to purchase your ticket!

A big thanks to the Gold Sponsors Nurses Now, Servers Australia, McDonald's Central Coast, Gosford RSL, Kwik Kopy Tuggerah & HIT 101.3.

What: Ronald McDonald House Charity Ball

When: Saturday 21st March - 7pm-11:30pm

Where: Gosford RSL Club, 26 Central Coast Hwy, West Gosford.

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!
App Store OR Google Play

Abby Hopkins

21 January 2020

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
Charity Ball
McDonalds
Listen Live!
Whats On
Central Coast
Charity Ball
McDonalds
Whats On
Central Coast
Charity Ball
McDonalds
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs