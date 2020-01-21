Ronald McDonald Charity Ball

The Ronald McDonald House invites you to their annual Central Coast Charity Ball, raising money to provide a home away from home for our local Central Coast families with sick and injured children at Gosford hospital.

Enjoy the glitz and glamour of this annual black tie event, with a 3 course meal, live charity auction, raffles, live entertainment and MC of the night is our very own HIT 101.3 Gawndy!

Click here for more information and to purchase your ticket!

A big thanks to the Gold Sponsors Nurses Now, Servers Australia, McDonald's Central Coast, Gosford RSL, Kwik Kopy Tuggerah & HIT 101.3.

What: Ronald McDonald House Charity Ball

When: Saturday 21st March - 7pm-11:30pm

Where: Gosford RSL Club, 26 Central Coast Hwy, West Gosford.

