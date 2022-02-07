Rockstar Games Announce 'Grand Theft Auto 6'

After eight years as the reigning champion of the video game industry, the days of Grand Theft Auto 5 might be coming to an end.

Released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA V quickly became the best-selling video game in recorded history, amassing 155 million sales over three generations of consoles.

Catch an Aussie's WILD experience working on the newest James Bond movie:

As if being able to draw cash from fans across multiple systems wasn’t enough, Grand Theft Auto Online has consistently had an active player-base, netting Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games an incomprehensible amount of moolah.

While the audience of the game is very much alive and well, Rockstar have announced that development of the hotly anticipated sequel is well and truly underway.

Posting to Twitter, the video game giants shared “that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

How exciting!

With the days of the publisher releasing games every year behind us, we can guarantee GTA 6 will be something special.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: