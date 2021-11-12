Rockhampton's Own Mumma's Fish & Chips Are In The Running To Be Recognised As QLD's BEST!

Can you imagine how high the bar is to be recognised as THE BEST fish and chip shop in Queensland?!

We’re throwing our support behind Rockhampton’s own Mumma’s Fish & Chips, who are currently sitting in 2nd place for the MasterFoods Great Australian Fish And Chip Awards.

The iconic chip shop (located on Gladstone Road) has been absolutely booming recently, dishing out chili crab, creamy Moreton Bay bug rolls, prawns, seafood platters and more, alongside their legendary fish supper.

With voting open until December 12th, it’s not too late to help our favourite local take home the prestigious first-place! Click here to vote now!

Have your salivary glands satiated by following Mumma's Fish & Chips on Facebook, and keep an eye on the Great Australian Fish And Chip Awards here to see all of Australia's tastiest morsels.