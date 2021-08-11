Rockhampton Community Rally Support For Beloved Teammate

Central Queensland sporting community are rallying their support for one of their own whose heart gave out last week.

Jess Allen was running water for the Frenchville Pioneers men's rugby team in Gladstone when her heart stopped beating at the game last weekend.

The Central Queensland Briefing

The 21-year-old has a pre-existing heart condition, which to date had never affected her on the field.

The young mothers’ team-mates, officials and spectators were the first responders providing CPR before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The rugby and fitness enthusiast's teammates have launched an online fundraiser for their beloved player and daughter.

Ms Allen was taken to Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital where she remains in a coma.

