Robina Promenade Is Throwing An Epic Street Party & You're Invited!

The school holidays are officially here, which means your kiddies will be itching to get out and about to enjoy their freedom!

Robina Town Centre has got you covered! To celebrate the opening of Timezone & Zone Bowling, they will be converting the promenade into an unmissable street party jam-packed full of epic activities.

The awesome, carnival style street party will be kicking from Saturday, April 10th and continuing until Sunday, April 18th giving you plenty of time to pop down and check it out.

Open from 11AM till 8PM daily, the event will include a plethora of activities to suit locals of all ages including rides, street food, games and attractions, all while adhering to COVID safety restrictions.

Dependent on your level of adrenaline preference, there are rides & attractions for everyone including a casual loop on the ferris wheel, dodgem cars, water balls and boat rides – the promenade is ground zero for holiday shenanigans!

If you’d prefer to wander the promenade, take in the sights and nosh down on some street style yummies, there are plenty of mouth-watering food options for you to choose from including Crunchy’s Double Delicious Double Decker Waffle Bus, Yo-Get It & Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Snacks.

While you’re wandering the endless carnival activities, there will be a handful of musicians playing live music while the parents kick back and let the kids wear themselves out!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the kids and head on down to Eat, Play, Ride, Repeat this Saturday for endless holiday fun with the fam!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch up below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.