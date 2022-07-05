Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Is Making A Movie!

Following in her parents’ footsteps, Zelda Williams is getting ready to make her mark on Hollywood!

The 32-year-old daughter of Robin Williams and producer Marsha Garces Williams will be directing a zombie-themed romantic comedy film (a zomb-com, if you will) called Lisa Frankenstein.

As if her attachment to the film wasn’t enough, the movie’s being written by legendary screenwriter Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body, Juno) and will star Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Kathryn Newton (Freaky) in leading roles.

In a since-deleted tweet, Zelda revealed it wasn’t her first attempt at making a feature film, saying she 'had three films fall apart before this, because movies often do.'

"It was discouraging, to say the least. But the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f***ing gift," she explained.

So what’s Lisa Frankenstein about?

Set in 1989, the movie follows an unpopular high school student who unintentionally brings a good-looking corpse back to life and tries to turn him into her ideal partner.

You know, normal stuff.

While a release date is yet to be announced, the film will be entering production in the coming months and, honestly, we can’t wait to see it!

