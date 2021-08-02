Road Worker Seriously Injured After Struck By Car In Mandurah

A road worker is fighting for life after being struck by a vehicle in Silver Sands on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old was struck by an out-of-control Toyota Camry travelling south on Mandurah Road about 9pm.

The worker remains in a serious condition at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Meantime, firefighter were called to free the Camry driver from his vehicle after it careered into a street sweeper near Warbuton Road trapping the male inside the wreck.

The driver and his male passenger were then taken to the Royal Perth Hospital with several injuries.

Traffic enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances behind the crash.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.