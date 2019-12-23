We Are Taking RNB Fridays To The Hive In Erina Fair!

With the weather heating up and those summer lovin’ vibes upon us, HIT 101.3 will be taking over The Hive in Erina Fair each Friday throughout January as we bring our resident RNB Friday DJ’s LIVE, pumping our favourite summer tunes! Along with our resident DJ Nic Kelly, the HIT 101.3 HIT Squad will be onsite LIVE offering Erina Fair shoppers free Glitter Glam and Hair Braiding!

Don't miss our RNB Fridays Erina Fair take over, every Friday throughout the month of January!

What: RNB Friday Takeovers

When: 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st January - 4pm-8pm

Where: The Hive Erina Fair, Erina.

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!

App Store OR Google Play