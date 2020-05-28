RnB Superstar Brandy Shares New Single & Moving Message For All Mums

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Bronte & Sam spoke to RnB superstar, Brandy, about her new single, performing at RNB Fridays Live and a beautiful message for all mums.

Brandy's new single, Baby Mama, is a collaboration with Chance The Rapper and let's just say, it is a BOP! She also shared how the collaboration came about - it's probably the most wholesome story EVER!

Brandy's 17-year-old daughter, Sy'rai, has also weighed in on the song. It's probably not too bad when your mum collaborates with someone as cool as Chance The Rapper! That's something to brag about to your friends, surely?!

The singer also opened up about being a mum, sharing a special message for all mums & she gave some advice for those about to welcome their own baby.

Missed the chat? Here's what you need to know about Brandy's new single & life being a mum:

