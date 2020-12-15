Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy Announced As New Coaches On The Voice And One Former Coach Returns!

2021 is set to be a HUGE year when it comes to TV as Channel 7 just announced the new coaches for their rebooted and revamped version of The Voice Australia.

While we bid farewell to Delta, Boy George and Kelly Rowland, we welcome back Mr Guy Sebastian, alongside UK sensation Rita Ora, Keith Urban, and for the first time in a coach's role... Jessica Mauboy!

When speaking about her new role, Jess said "I’m so proud of the talent that exists in this country. I know firsthand exactly how life-changing a show like this can be, so I’m honoured to be part of such an experienced team of coaches and I’m looking forward to some amazing chair-turning moments.”

The show is set to be hosted by Sonia Kruger and will air in 2021 - we can't wait!

