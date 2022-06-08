Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are Engaged!

According to the rumour mill in Hollywood, singer and The Voice Coach Rita Ora and her hunky Director and blockbuster star Taika Waititi are engaged!

Apparently, the pair simultaneously asked each other for their hand in marriage and they are not wasting any time with plans to tie the knot in the next few months!

Taika has previously mentioned in interviews that he plans on being Rita's 'first and only' husband... cute!

On Valentine's Day this year, Rita posted a gallery of the pair, celebrating 4 years together.

We're so excited for the couple and can't wait to see them walk down the aisle!

