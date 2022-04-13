Rihanna Reveals Her Bizarre Pregnancy Cravings

Could this be yummy?

Article heading image for Rihanna Reveals Her Bizarre Pregnancy Cravings

Rihanna is absolutely glowing during her pregnancy and as suspected has had some very interesting cravings which she has explained in her new interview with Vogue.

Find out what they are below!

Rihanna is appearing on the magazine's May 2022 cover in a stunning sheer bodysuit.

She looks incredible and we cannot WAIT to meet her baby!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

15 hours ago

Rihanna
Listen Live!
Rihanna
Rihanna
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs