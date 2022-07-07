Rihanna Has Just Set A Monumental New Record!

Rihanna is proving that she does, in fact, shine bright like a diamond!

The 34-year-old singer/beauty mogul has set a monumental record: she is now the youngest American woman in history to have become a self-made billionaire!

While the nine Grammy Awards might indicate her music played a large role in her fortune, it’s her stint in the world of beauty and fashion that has pushed her into nine-digit territory.

A recent report from Bloomberg (a financial, software, data and media company from New York) suggestedSavage X Fenty could be valued at roughly $3 BILLION USD (or $4.5B dollarydoos), and that’s just ONE of Rihanna’s three retail ventures!

Find out about the WILD cravings Rihanna had while pregnant with her new son:

The thing we find even more impressive than Rihanna’s bank-balance milestone is the way she’s remained so humble about it!

Over the course of the last ten years, the Umbrella vocalist has raised upwards of $100M AUD for charity by donating a portion of the profits from her lipstick line.

“My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else,” she told The New York Times back in 2019.

“The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

What an absolute #Queen!

