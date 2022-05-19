Rihanna Has Given Birth!

News has surfaced that Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world recently and we're so excited!

While the singer hasn't confirmed the news, rumour is she gave birth to a little baby boy last week.

Rihanna has set new fashion standards when it comes to her maternity wear, giving us hot pink, denim and these epic pics for her shoot with Vogue Magazine.

As for baby names, we'll have to keep close to Rihanna's social media pages and we cannot wait to meet the little one!

