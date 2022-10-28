Rihanna Drops New Song As A Tribute To Late Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna has returned to the music scene in a beautiful way, with a tribute to the late actor and star of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman.

The song titled 'Lift Me Up' is her first track in 6 years and showcases the singer's undeniable vocal talent.

Black Panther will arrive in cinemas on November 10 and is set to also pay tribute to Chadwick and his legacy.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Get your copy of 'Lift Me Up' here.

