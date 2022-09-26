Rihanna Confirms Her Comeback With Super Bowl Half Time Announcement

It was recently announced that Apple Music will be taking over the naming rights to the NFL Super Bowl Half-Time Show (formerly owned by Pepsi) and they've kicked off their first show with a huge name... Rihanna!

Riri posted a pic of herself holding a football on social media, confirming she will take to the halftime stage in 2023.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a return to the stage from the performer who recently gave birth. It seems as though Feb 2023 is when it will be!

As to who will join Rihanna for the halftime show, we're still yet to hear but it's an AMAZING start. We can only hope now that this appearance means new music is super closer aswell...

