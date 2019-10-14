Rideshare Service ‘DiDi Express’ Is Coming To Perth

Mobile transportation platform DiDi will finally be launching in Perth this November!

DiDi has already been established in various cities around the country, but will now cover the entire Perth urban area extending north to Two Rocks, east to Mundaring and south to Mandurah and Coolup.

In the lead up to their launch on November 4th, the service, which is known for offering competitive rideshare pricing, will also be offering a number of discounts and deals to those who sign up early.

Find out more information here.

