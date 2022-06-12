Richard Marles Meets Chinese Defence Minister Ending Australia’s Diplomatic Freeze

Australia's relationship with China has begun to thaw following the first official talks between the two nations in three-years.

Australia’s deputy prime minister, Richard Marles met with his Chinese counterpart for more than an hour in Singapore, in what he described as “a critical first step”.

Mr Marles and China’s minister of national defence, Wei Fenghe reportedly discussed rising tensions in the Pacific, including the controversial incident between an Australian surveillance aircraft and a Chinese jet last month.

On Sunday, Marles told a press conference in Singapore that he had met with Wei, for an “important meeting, one which the Australian government welcomes”.

“It was an opportunity to have a very frank and full exchange, in which I raised a number of issues of concern to Australia,” he said.

“Including the incident involving Australia’s P-8 aircraft on the 26th of May and Australia’s abiding interest in the Pacific and our concern to ensure that the countries of the Pacific are not put in a position of increased militarisation.”

Marles was in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue ministerial conference.

It was a significant meeting following China's freeze on phone calls or any consultations between Australian ministers and their direct counterparts since 2020.

“As [United States Defence] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin observed after his own meeting with Defence Minister Wei, it is really important in these times to have open lines of dialogue,” Marles said.

“Australia and China’s relationship is complex, and it’s precisely because of this complexity that it is really important that we are engaging in dialogue right now.”

The 'round-table discussions' on Saturday, followed a speech Marles made, addressing the need for greater transparency regarding China's military build-up.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence and strategic conference that draws ministers from dozens of countries.

