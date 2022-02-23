Reward Offered For Information On Missing Byron Bay Backpacker

A $500,000 reward has been offered for information relating to the disappearance of backpacker Theo Hayez.

An inquest into the missing man has reopened, he was last seen in 2019 leaving a nightclub in Byron Bay.

The only major clue which ever emerged, a hat owned by Theo.

Police reported that the 18-year-old had googled directions back to his hostel, Mad Monkey, yet the last time he was seen he was walking in the opposite direction towards a lighthouse at Cape Byron.

Acting Commander Tweed/Byron Police District Brendon Cullen says Police are continuing the investigation, but several avenues have been taken.

"This reward is being offered because there is a gap in what we know," Cullen said.

"There is a gap between what happened between the nightclub and Tallows Beach."

"We want to know if anyone has any information that can fill that gap. We want to know what that information is."

Theo was suppose to return home to Belgium days before he vanished three years ago.

His parents have spoken of the grief endured, asking anyone with details to come forward in the search.

"We believe this reward may be one of our last opportunities to find answers as to what happened to Theo," his father Laurent Hayez said.

"Any detail big or small could help transform the investigation and provide our family and investigators with desperately needed answers," said Theo's mother, Vinciane.

"Not having answers means our family is unable to grieve and heal as we don't have a conclusion."

The family hope the new reward unveiled by NSW Police will help open up a clue which leads to solving the mystery.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.