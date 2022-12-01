Revheads Prepare For Adelaide 500 After Three-Year Absence

It's all systems go for the city of Adelaide's East Parklands, fans have welcomed back Supercar drivers for the long-awaited return of the Adelaide 500.

Over a quarter million supporters are tipped to be trackside over the next four days, including a number of interstate travellers - as gates open on Thursday.

It marks the event's return to the Adelaide streets for the first time since 2020, with the opening day scheduled for practice sessions.

After nearly a three-year absence, the return of the South Australian circuit has brought joy to local star Nick Percat.

“It’s amazing to be back here in South Australia for the VALO Adelaide 500,” Percat told Supercars.com

“I kind of pinch myself that we are back here.

“To get the event cancelled, then to survive the COVID part of it, and to be back on the calendar, it's really amazing. I kind of pinch myself that it's actually happened.” - Nick Percat

The spectacle will ramp up on Friday, ahead of races on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the four-day session will be a celebration to farewell Holden in its final Supercars outing.

The iconic vehicle will say goodbye to the racetrack, with Red Bull rolling out a special white livery to mark the occasion.

Veteran driver Craig Lowndes says it promises to be an emotional weekend, culminating in the end of an era for Holden on Sunday

"This weekend's going to be emotional for all of us, we've got huge history within the Holden Brand," Lowndes said.

"Especially when we get to Sunday, that's going to be one of those things where we close the chapter on Holden."