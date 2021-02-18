REVEALED | Townsville Is The Third Sexiest Place In Australia

We love a good adult playtime!

Article heading image for REVEALED | Townsville Is The Third Sexiest Place In Australia

It's not just hot in Townsville because of the weather, the friction between the sheets is playing it's part too! 

Townsville has been revealed as one of the sexiest places in Australia, and sits in third spot behind Gladstone and Brissy. 

Lovehoney conducted the research into which towns across Australia enjoying play time the most, with "sexy cop" and "french maid" the top fantasies in the Land Down Under. 

Based off the research of Lovehoney's toy purchases and website searches, Townsville is definitely on the sex map. 

One can't help but wonder why we beat capital cities like Sydney and Melbz?

Is it because we have a lot of FIFO and Defence families? Is it because all of our tropical fruit gives us extra energy? Is it our beautifully shaped booties from dominating Castle Hill?? Who has the answer?! 

 

Carley Whittington

18 February 2021

