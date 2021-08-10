REVEALED: The Heart-Melting Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston's Secret Tattoos

While plenty of people get tattoos these days, it looks like one of our favourite FRIENDS stars has decided to get inked up too!

It has come to our attention since Jennifer Aniston has joined the world of Instagram that she has not one but seemingly unrelated tattoos!

The first is the 11:11 on her wrist, which is meant to signify good luck and matches her besties tat, Andrea Bendewald.

Plus, Jennifer's birthday is on February the 11th so it's pretty safe to say her favourite number could quite possibly be 11.

The second tattoo is linked to the first and can be seen on her foot, which showcases her late Welsh corgi-terriers name, Norman who sadly passed in 2011.

See it??

Who would've thought! That's all folks, those are the only tattoos we can see, for now...

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!