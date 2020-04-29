Return Of The Iconic Polly Waffle Chocolate Has Been Fast-Tracked!

You may recall last year, it was announced that the iconic Australian chocolate bar Polly Waffle was set to make a return to our shelves.

Polly Waffles were discontinued by Nestlè way back in 2009 – meaning we’ve been deprived of the wafer and marshmallow filled chocolate for over a decade!

But thankfully, Adelaide confectionery company Robern Menz announced it had acquired the Polly Waffle from Nestlè last year.

Now, it has been revealed production of the marshmallow and wafer bar will be fast-tracked after being approved for federal government funding. The funding comes as part of a push to boost local manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robern Menz will received $1 million from the Manufacturing Modernisation Fund to create a brand new production line, with 38 new local jobs expected to be created.

Robern Menz brought back the Violet Crumble in 2018, another legendary chocolate bar that had sadly left our shelves.

The Polly Waffle will officially return in early 2021!

We can’t wait!

