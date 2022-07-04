Return Of Some International Flights Boost South Australia’s Tourism

As Adelaide Airport welcomes back international flights from Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways today and prepares for the mid-year school holidays, the airport is expected to have its busiest days since the pandemic started.

From today, Air New Zealand will have flights arrive in Adelaide for the first time in 11 months, while Fiji Airways will return with its first direct flight from Nadi since 2019.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The returning services follows Qatar Airways increasing its services from Doha to Adelaide and onto Auckland from three to five weekly flights from the start of this month.

This Friday is expected to be the busiest day for Adelaide Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has told its travellers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights.

Adelaide Airport management expects 30,000 people to coming through its terminals on Friday, coinciding with the start of the term two holidays.

Adelaide Airport CEO Brenton Cox warned travellers of the potential delays and to plan their arrival to the airport in advance.

“Our security and customer care teams will be at full capacity to help facilitate customers from kerb to gate – we anticipate that check-in and security queues will be longer than people may have been previously used to." - Brenton Cox

Cox told the ABC the airport is anticipating sparked travel numbers through the school holidays until July 22.

“Friday is expected to be the first busiest day but then actually every Monday, Tuesday, Friday for the two weeks following will also be very busy,” he said.

“The busiest day we’re expecting is right towards the end at 22nd of July.”

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: