Restrictions To Ease In Cairns Region On Friday

As Queensland continues its clean run of no community transmission, restrictions in Cairns are set to be lifted earlier than expected.

From 4pm Friday August 20, restrictions will be lifted in both the Cairns and Yarrabah local government areas, along with the rest of the state outside of south-east Queensland.

The rules around wearing masks will change, however they'll still be mandatory at stadiums, airports and on-flights - with the requirement to carry a mask for use when unable to social distance.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state's ability to limit movement and spread of the virus will provide the option to further ease restrictions the following week.

“We’ll review that at the end of the week. If we can continue to get those zero cases … hopefully in a week’s time we’ll be able to stand here before you and say there can be increased capacity,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’re asking Queenslanders to please be patient for one more week.”

The premier said in order to further ease restrictions next week, the cross-state border with NSW would needed to be increasingly tightened, after NSW recorded 633 cases on Wednesday.

“There are too many people crossing the border,” she said.

“It takes just one person crossing the border with Delta, and we’re into a lockdown.

“I don’t want that and I know Queenslanders don’t want that. That’s why we have to have these restrictions for the southeast for the next week.”

