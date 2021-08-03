Restrictions Due To Ease On Thursday For South Australians

South Australia is due to ease some of their restrictions from Thursday at 12:01AM following yesterday's transition committee meeting.

The easing of restrictions could see bigger crowds for venues and the return of competitive sports.

While the restrictions are due to ease, masks will still be required on public transport such as buses, trains and trams, at high schools and at weddings and funerals.

With mask restrictions still necessary, many tough restrictions will be eased including hospitals returning to 50 percent capacity (one person per two square meters) and gyms will allow one person per four square metres.

While the ease of restrictions is a welcome reward for South Australians, a cap of 10 people for home gatherings and a ban on dancing and singing will remain in place.

Premier Steven Marshall has commended the people of South Australia for their diligent mask wearing.

"The mask-wearing this week has really given the Transition Committee, the Chief Public Health Officer and the Police Commissioner great cause for optimism and also this was one of the key reasons why they were keen for us to further step down restrictions," Mr Marshall said.

With SA finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, Premier Steven Marshall has implored SA residents who are currently in south-east Queensland to rethink when they plan to return to SA.

South Australians in south-east Queensland are currently able to fly home to South Australia and home quarantine for 14 days, however, if the situation in QLD worsens, they may be required to obtain an exemption to return home.

