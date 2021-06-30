Restrictions and Lockdowns Ensure Border Residents Stay Local

With four Sydney LGAs plunged into lockdown, NSW border restrictions still apply to Albury residents.

The NSW Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish confirms the importance of double-checking before you travel out of the area these school holidays.

"For people that travel further afield away from the border region there are specific restrictions particularly for SA, WA, Tasmania and the ACT" - James McTavish

Mr McTavish has also advised against travelling into Sydney.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police have dispatched new automatic number plate recognition vans across Wodonga and Wangaratta watching for unknown travellers, particularly on the outskirts of ski resort towns.

