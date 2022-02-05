Residents In South-West WA Flee As Fire Burns Throughout The Night

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued an Emergency Warning for parts of Bridgetown, Greenbushes, Hester, and Hester Brook in the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes.

The dire warning continues, after authorities urged residents of the Bridgetown community to flee the fire at Blackwood River as it continued to burn uncontained and uncontrolled overnight.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Bushfire Emergency Warning remains in place for the area bounded by one kilometre west of South Western Highway to Boyup Brook-Cranbrook Road and the Mayanup Hall to the east, Greenbushes-Boyup Brook Road to the north, and for Tweed Road and Winnejup Road in the south in parts of Bridgetown, Greenbushes, Hester and Hester Brook in the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The fire started near the intersection of Hester Cascades Rd and South Western Hwy in Hester Brook.

By 9pm Saturday, the out-of-control bushfire, which started about 1pm that afternoon had already burned through 1700h.

More than 150 firefighters continue to battle the blaze, supported by SES, police and paramedics.

There is no change to the previous alert.

Motorists are reminded to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.