Reports: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are “Taking Time Apart”

Multiple reports have just JUST come through claiming that beauty billionaire Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are taking time off from their relationship after two years.

People Magazine has quoted a ‘source’ as saying “They are taking some time but not done… They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

So naturally we’re like ‘hmm, a source, that’s not very reliable’, but then E! News aka the damn channel that airs Keeping Up With The Kardashians added to the reports!

"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," an insider told the publication.

“It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.

"They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.

"Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source said. "She would never take that away from him."

Now, to put the nail in the coffin, TMZ has reported the news - and everyone knows Kris Jenner doesn’t let TMZ report on just anything!

“We're told they've been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away -- at least for now. Worth noting ... Kylie hasn't posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10.”

Kylie and Travis have both not yet confirmed these reports, but it’s not looking great.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.