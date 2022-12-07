Remember Collecting Points To Win Merch? There's Now A TV Show About It...

Remember when we were kids and there were all of those wild campaigns from food and drink companies that made us buy their products to collect points so we could 'win' merch like jackets etc from them?

Well in the US, there was a CRAZY story where a man essentially won a JET FIGHTER and he rocked up on Pepsi's doorstep and asked for his prize... even though they claimed it was a joke?

Netflix has now made a short series about it, hear about it in under 5 minutes below PLUS some details on the E.T. sequel that was never made!

Need more TV and movie streaming suggestions? Check out the latest ep of The Streaming Service VIDEO on YouTube below!

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the LiSTNR app and listen to more eps below...