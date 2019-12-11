Register Now For Griffith's Annual Christmas Lights Competition

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, with carols and mistletoe, and when Griffith lights up for the annual Christmas light competition!

Council encouraged residents to register their homes for the competition to ensure their inclusion in the route, and the chance to take out the Mayor’s Choice and the People’s Choice Awards.

“No matter how big or small your Christmas display is, I would encourage you to head to our website and register." - Griffith Mayor, Cr John Dal Broi

Every registered home will receive 2 tickets to Star Bowling and 2x $5 vouchers to Family Fun Land.

Buses will also be provided for community members to tour the Christmas lights of Griffith every Friday night up until Christmas. Advanced bookings can be made at Eventbrite.

Register your home for the competition online at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/FOLregister.

