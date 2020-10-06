Register For TAFE Queensland On The Gold Coast's Online Trade Event & Start Planning Your Future!

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everybody, causing many Australians to lose their jobs and leaving many people unsure as to what move to make next.

Luckily, TAFE Queensland on the Gold Coast will be hosting an online trade event, to help you plan ahead for 2021.

The virtual open day will be kicking off on Wednesday, October 14th from 6PM until 7PM and will give attendees a detailed rundown on the trade courses available for 2021.

The hour long live session will give potential students the opportunity to chat with teachers and ask any questions they may have about their chosen trade.

If you're not able to make it to the online event, have no fear, it will remain open from Monday, October 12th until Friday October 30th, so there will be plenty of time for you to access any information you might have missed.

The sooner you register, the better and for those of you who do take the time to sign up, you'll register to go in the draw to win one of ten $50 Prezzee digital gift cards.

So, follow the link through to the website and register your interest! Who knows, this time next year YOU could be enjoying the new state-of-the-art industry grade facilities on the Gold Coast campus and preparing for your brand new career!