Regional Victoria Expected to Leave Lockdown Next Week

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Wednesday that there was not a revised date for the end of lockdown, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel for regional Victoria.

The Premier said current restrictions would continue state-wide, but regional Victoria’s restrictions would be reviewed next week.

At this stage, Shepparton will not join the rest of regional Victoria in next week’s lockdown review, due to the number of active cases still in the region.

There is some hope for all Victorians with some slight easing to restrictions from midnight September 2, these include playgrounds reopening and some in-home childcare arrangements could resume.

Mr. Andrews confirmed that school would not return for Term 3, and the GAT would go ahead for students on October 5.

He emphasised the importance of vaccinating year 12 students, and that schools would be delivering a detailed vaccination plan for VCE students 7-17 September.

The Premier and Chief Health Officer did not offer many details about what freedoms could look like for regional Victorians next week, but added more freedoms would come when 70 per cent of the population had received the first dose of either vaccination.

"But to ensure we stay protected; we do have to have these restrictions in place until that first dose reaches 70 per cent of the eligible population.”

To learn about your vaccination eligibility or to book your appointment, visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

