Regional Teachers Receive Cost-Of-Living Boost

The Tasmanian Industrial Commission has claimed victory over the boost for cost-of-living payments to teachers operating in isolated areas, the Australian Education Union said on Wednesday.

Teachers in regional areas will receive a 24 per cent rise in cost-of-living payments, with AEU Tasmania President David Genford said the union had applied for in June to the commission.

The additional payments which were originally established for teachers living in areas like King Island, Bruny Island and Flinders Island, will see an increase in district allowance.

Mr Genford said teachers deserved support and compensation than what they received from the State Government.

"The fact the Rockliff government had to be dragged to a tribunal hearing to pay overdue allowances to educators in isolated areas shows just how uninterested the government has been in fixing education," he said.

"This lack of respect only makes teacher and staff shortages in our schools worse.”

The commission’s decision will not affect the teaching union’s main wage negotiations, which will see a 9.25 per cent wage increase over the next three years.

