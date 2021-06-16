Regional Tasmania’s GP Shortage is at a Crisis Point

Our Regional areas are suffering a GP shortage with the peak body saying doctor numbers are at a crisis point.

Royal Association of General Practitioners Rural Chair Dr. Michael Clements says patient safety is being impacted.

“We know that it’s crucial for the sustainability of many of our rural and remote towns that there’s good medical services, and we know that the GP’s provide the most efficient and most effective care.”

A new Training Program is hoping to attract more graduates to the job.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is rolling out a new training model which is profession-led and community-based.

The model incentivises junior doctors to complete their training in rural and remote areas. It aims to fill the 50 vacant positions in regional Tasmania.

