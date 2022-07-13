Reggie Reveals Which Big Brother Contestant At Finale She Would've Voted Off Last Night

This is brutal!

Article heading image for Reggie Reveals Which Big Brother Contestant At Finale She Would've Voted Off Last Night

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by two-time Big Brother winner Reggie!

The 48-year-old mother of two walked away with $250,000 and the glorious title of greatest housemate of all time, becoming the first ever housemate to win Big Brother twice anywhere in the world. 

Reggie told us what the win means to her this time 'round and who out of everyone that was there last night she would've voted off - brutal!

Missed the chat? Here's what Reggie had to say about the finale and who she would've voted off: 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

13 July 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Bec Cosi and Lehmo
SAFM
Big Brother
Listen Live!
Bec Cosi and Lehmo
SAFM
Big Brother
Bec Cosi and Lehmo
SAFM
Big Brother
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs