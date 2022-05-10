Reggie Bird Shares Her Thoughts On Controversial Housemate Josh!

This morning, the Hit Network spoke with Big Brother legend, Reggie Bird, who has returned to the house!

Firstly, we found out about her vision loss and how bad it really is for her.

We also wanted to know her thoughts on Josh, who placed himself as a controversial housemate from the get-go.

Reggie also told us about if she has any past friendships and how she goes in the challenges with her eyesight.

Missed the chat? Here's what Reggie had to say about Josh and this year's Big Brother:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android