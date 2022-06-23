Regé-Jean Page Reveals If He's Coming Back To Bridgerton!

We're BURNING to know if Regé-Jean Page will be returning to hit Netflix period show, Bridgerton, after rumours starting swirling that he could be making a comeback next season (season 3).

Back in April 2021, we learned the Duke would not be returning for season 2.

Regé-Jean wrote in his own Instagram post at the time, "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege! Joining this family - the connection on and off screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫"

Check out our new streaming podcast here:

So, could he be finally back on our screens?!

Unfortunately..he won't be. Regé-Jean has put the rumours to bed, confirming he won't be returning as the Duke of Hastings...and OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN!

He captioned a new Instagram photo, walking alongside Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) with:

"The boys are back in town. ❤️



(No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine ☕️"

BRB, crying myself to sleep.

Want to know what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR? Check out out new podcast, available for iOS and Android: