Red Rooster Has Launched A Retro Limited Edition Merch Collection!

There's something about retro merch that just sings to us, and now Red Rooster has jumped on the train!

The fast food chain is celebrating 50 years of satisfying Aussie's chicken cravings by designing a limited edition capsule merch collection.

But before we get into that, let's look at the history of the iconic Red Rooster: In 1972, Peter Kailis opened the first Reds in Kelmscott, Perth, pioneering the chicken takeaway.

Fast forward five decades and Red Rooster is an iconic Aussie born and bred chicken brand and the only fast-food company in Australia that now truly specialises in BOTH roast and fried chicken. Amen to that!

As for the merch, it features the infamous Reds tagline 'RED RED READY' and the rooster logo of yesteryear.

The full collection includes t-shirts and kids' items, headwear, drinkware and even a neon sign! We can smell the nostalgia. And we're also very hungry.

The Red Red Ready retro collection is available to purchase for a limited time only on Reds Shop!

