'Red Notice' Set To Receive Two Back-To-Back Sequels

It’s been revealed Netflix’s most expensive movie has become the start of a franchise.

Red Notice, the 2021 action/comedy heist film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and everyone’s favourite funnyman Ryan Reynolds, is slated to receive two sequels, if a report by Deadline is anything to go by.

Hitting the streaming service last November, the $200 million movie quickly became Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, raking in an estimated 400 million hours of viewership in its first month, dramatically eclipsing any other film produced by the streaming overlords.

The film’s director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, has allegedly begun writing back-to-back sequels, with the Deadline report revealing ‘the plan is to bring back the star trio and add new characters to flesh out a heist-film ensemble reminiscent of the starry Ocean’s Eleven franchise.”

While it would be a mammoth undertaking, the recent slew of star-studded releases (Red Notice and Don’t Look Up being the most notable) indicates the streaming giant is well on its way to giving Hollywood a run for its money.

It’s worth noting Red Notice was met with an overwhelmingly average critical reception, holding 37% on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, so we aren’t holding our breath for either of the sequels to be a modern-day Citizen Kane.

