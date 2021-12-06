Red Notice Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Movie Of All Time!

What do you get when you put Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a movie together? Well, it becomes the most-watched Netflix movie of all time!

Red Notice is about "an FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead."

The film won the title after just 28 days of being on Netflix.

Here's the trailer if you're one of the not many people in the world that haven't seen it:

Netflix has reported Red Notice has amassed 328.8 million viewing hours, trumping Sandra Bullock's Bird Box in 2018, which has 282 million viewing hours!

Red Notice not only surpassed Bird Box's record in just 18 days, but 50 per cent of all Netflix subscribers around the world have seen it.

So if you're one of the 50 per cent who HASN'T seen it, you know what to do.

